Cincinnati Reds Accomplish Wild Franchise History With Monday Win
Though the Cincinnati Reds won't be going to the playoffs, they are still playing a part in the National League playoff race. Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday night in Atlanta, which pushed the Braves to 1.0 game back of the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot in the NL.
The Reds got a dominant start from Nick Martinez, who went 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits. He walked one and struck out five. Signed to a free agent deal last offseason, Martinez is now 8-6 on the year with a 3.46 ERA.
The win was actually a historic one for Cincinnati, who had never beaten the Braves 1-0 in Atlanta before.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Tonight is the Reds first-ever 1-0 win in Atlanta. The last time the Reds won a 1-0 road game against the Braves franchise, the franchise was located in Milwaukee (July 2, 1958).
The Reds are now 70-75 on the season, making them among the most disappointing teams in all of baseball. Cincinnati came into the season with massive expectations, but was immediately set back because of Matt McLain suffering a shoulder injury which has kept him out all season. Furthermore, Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the year for a failed PED test.
The Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night as top prospect Rhett Lowder takes the mound against Cards' righty Andre Pallante.
First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.