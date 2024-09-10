Fastball

Cincinnati Reds Accomplish Wild Franchise History With Monday Win

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday night, which is something they literally never do.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) receives the ball from Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) during a timeout in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) receives the ball from Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) during a timeout in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Though the Cincinnati Reds won't be going to the playoffs, they are still playing a part in the National League playoff race. Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Monday night in Atlanta, which pushed the Braves to 1.0 game back of the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot in the NL.

The Reds got a dominant start from Nick Martinez, who went 7.0 innings, allowing just two hits. He walked one and struck out five. Signed to a free agent deal last offseason, Martinez is now 8-6 on the year with a 3.46 ERA.

The win was actually a historic one for Cincinnati, who had never beaten the Braves 1-0 in Atlanta before.

Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:

Tonight is the Reds first-ever 1-0 win in Atlanta. The last time the Reds won a 1-0 road game against the Braves franchise, the franchise was located in Milwaukee (July 2, 1958).

The Reds are now 70-75 on the season, making them among the most disappointing teams in all of baseball. Cincinnati came into the season with massive expectations, but was immediately set back because of Matt McLain suffering a shoulder injury which has kept him out all season. Furthermore, Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the year for a failed PED test.

The Reds will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night as top prospect Rhett Lowder takes the mound against Cards' righty Andre Pallante.

First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History