Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz Has Put Up Historic Numbers as He Hits One Year in Majors
On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a battle of contenders in the National League Central.
In addition to just being a big divisional game, the game also represents the one-year mark since the Reds called up electric prospet Elly De La Cruz.
As he hits that one-year mark, Sarah Langs of MLB.com shows that De La Cruz has accomplished things that have never done before in baseball history:
Elly De La Cruz, who made his MLB debut 1 year ago today, has 67 career stolen bases and 57 extra-base hits
he's the only player since 1900 with 65+ SB and 50+ extra-base hits within one year of his first game in the majors
De La Cruz possesses some of the best raw skills in the game: He's armed with elite speed, prodigious power and a laser throwing arm. This first year in the big leagues has been about harnessing those skills and then transferring them in a useful way on the field.
Entering play on Thursday, De La Cruz is hitting .241 with 10 homers and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases and has a .335 on-base percentage. He's certainly in contention for a National League All-Star spot later this summer.
He hit 13 homers last season after his promotion and stole 25 bases.
The Reds are currently 29-33 and in last place in the National League Central. The Cubs are in second place at 31-31. Both teams are looking up at the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
