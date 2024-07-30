Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz Joins Rickey Henderson in MLB History Books

Elly De La Cruz has scored 70 runs and stolen 55 bases for the Cincinnati Reds so far this season, doing something that hadn't been achieved since Rickey Henderson in 1988.

Jul 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA: Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) leads off first base against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field.
Elly De La Cruz, after appearing in 104 of the Cincinnati Reds' first 105 games this season, was given a well-earned day off on Monday.

After all, he has been blazing the basepaths at a level not seen in over three decades.

De La Cruz is batting .263 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 70 runs, an .842 OPS and a 3.6 WAR on the season. In Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, the shortstop went 3-for-4 with four stolen bases, bringing him up to 55 so far in 2024.

According to OptaSTATS, De La Cruz is just the fifth MLB player since 1901 to reach 70 runs and 55 stolen bases before the end of July. The last player to achieve the feat was Rickey Henderson in 1988.

Being mentioned in the same breath as Henderson is always notable, especially when it comes to stealing bases. The Hall of Famer stole more bases than anyone in the history of major league baseball, on top of being an elite leadoff hitter.

De La Cruz has been setting records of his own ever since breaking into the big leagues in June 2023. Just last week, he became the first player ever to record 80 extra-base hits, 80 stolen bases and 80 walks through 200 career games.

The 22-year-old made his first All-Star appearance earlier this month, and there could be many more in his future if he keeps up this kind of production.

De La Cruz is on pace for 84 stolen bases this season, a height that hasn't been reached since Henderson's 1988 campaign. The 20-80 club currently has just two members – Henderson and Eric Davis – and De La Cruz could be joining them in short order.

