Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz Stands Alone in MLB History Through 200 Career Games
Elly De La Cruz has been in the big leagues for just over 13 months at this point, and he's set his fair share of records in that time.
The Cincinnati Reds shortstop was one of the top prospects in baseball when he made his MLB debut back on June 6, 2023, It didn't take long for De La Cruz to show why, finishing seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting after appearing in just 98 games.
De La Cruz has taken things a step further here in 2024, earning his first All-Star selection earlier this month. The 22-year-old is currently batting .258 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, 49 stolen bases, an .836 OPS and a 3.5 WAR on the season.
For his career, De La Cruz is a .246 hitter with a .773 OPS. He has racked up 30 home runs, 36 doubles, 14 triples, 88 RBI, 84 stolen bases, 83 walks and a 4.3 WAR across 198 games.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs – alongside the Reds and the Elias Sports Bureau – noted that De La Cruz is the only player since 1900 to record 80 extra-base hits, 80 stolen bases and 80 walks over his first 200 MLB games.
De La Cruz reached the 80 extra-base-hit threshold Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2-for-4 with a triple. He stole his 80th base on July 8 and drew his 80th walk on July 14.
De La Cruz's 49 stolen bases this season are 19 more than anyone else in the league. He is on pace for 78 stolen bases, which would be tied for the most in a single season since 1988.
The power-hitting speedster also leads the National League with seven triples.
No player in MLB history has ever recorded 20 home runs, 10 triples and 70 stolen bases in a single season, but it might only be a matter of time before De La Cruz re-writes the history books in his favor yet again.
