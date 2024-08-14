Cincinnati Reds Fireballer Passes Stephen Strasburg on Impressive List in Record Books
The Cincinnati Reds, one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball, are making a last-ditch charge here in 2024.
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, the Reds are now 59-61 on the year. While two games under .500 doesn't seem all that impressive, this year, it's just 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. Though there are four teams to jump to get into that spot, the opportunity still exists for Cincinnati to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season.
Starting pitcher Hunter Greene dominated for Cincinnati on Tuesday, going 7.0 innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out eight. Greene is now 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA on the season. Furthermore, with his eight strikeouts, he passed Stephen Strasburg for the seventh-most strikeouts through a pitcher's first 70 games in baseball history.
Only Dwight Gooden (571), Jose Fernandez (540), Hideo Nomo (536), Mark Prior (531), Kerry Wood (530) and Tim Lincecum (510) have more than Greene's 473 through 70 games.
The Reds and Cardinals will battle again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Cardinals while reliever Emilio Pagan will open for the Reds.
The veteran Gibson is 7-4 this season with a 3.99 ERA while Pagan is 2-3 with a 4.22.
The Cardinals enter play at 60-60 overall. They are one game ahead of the Reds.
