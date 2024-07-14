Cincinnati Reds Prospect Puts Together a Week Like No Player in History Ever Has

In 6 days as a big leaguer, Rece Hinds of the @Reds has:



9 total XBH

5 total HR

a game with all 3 types of XBH

a grand slam

a multi-HR game



Nobody else in MLB history has done all of that over any 6-day span at any point in his career.