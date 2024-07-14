Cincinnati Reds Prospect Puts Together a Week Like No Player in History Ever Has
In less than one week in the big leagues, Cincinnati Reds prospect Rece Hinds has already accomplished things that the legends of the game never accomplished.
Since making his debut on Monday, Hinds has taken the league by storm, helping inject some life into a generally slumping Reds offense.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
In 6 days as a big leaguer, Rece Hinds of the @Reds has:
9 total XBH
5 total HR
a game with all 3 types of XBH
a grand slam
a multi-HR game
Nobody else in MLB history has done all of that over any 6-day span at any point in his career.
Hinds went 2-for-3 on Saturday as the Reds beat the Marlins, 10-5. He had two home runs, giving him five already in his young big league career. He now has 11 RBI as well after the three-RBI day and is hitting .500 through that first week.
The outfielder was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2019 out of the Florida high school ranks.
He is currently ranked the No. 15 prospect in the Reds organization. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
There’s still work to be done on his approach, like cutting down on how much he chases and recognizing soft stuff better, but he made terrific adjustments as the year went on, giving confidence he’ll continue to learn how to get his power more organically.
While he’s big at 6-foot-4, Hinds is athletic and runs better than one might think, showing he can take the extra base and steal some as well.
The Reds are now 47-49 on the season and the will finish out the first half of the year on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Nick Lodolo pitches for Cincinnati while Trevor Rogers pitches for Miami.
