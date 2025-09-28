MLB Playoff Chaos: Breaking Down Sunday's Games, Impact On First-Round Matchups
So this is it. After 161 games, we come to the most riveting day of regular-season baseball possible: Game 162.
Sunday's action is sure to be drama-filled, and kudos to Major League Baseball for mandating, a few years back, that all of the games get underway at nearly the exact same times (just after 3 p.m. ET). Of the 15 games across the league, two matter the most, and four others will impact the postseason bracket.
In advance of that chaos, it's our duty to sift through the potential outcomes and inform you, the reader, what could transpire on Sunday afternoon.
Mets, Reds fighting for playoff lives
The National League bracket is nearly set. The top five seeds are locked in; the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies have earned first-round byes as the one and two seeds, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (No. 3), Chicago Cubs (No. 4), and San Diego Padres (No. 5), will play in the wild-card round.
But while the Padres and Cubs already know they'll be squaring off in San Diego, the Dodgers are awaiting news of who will join them for a showdown in Chavez Ravine.
The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets hold identical 83-78 records entering play on Sunday. If the Reds win their game against the Brewers, they're in. If not, the Mets have to defeat the Miami Marlins to go back to the playoffs for the second year in a row, or the Reds will still advance.
Cincinnati's Brady Singer and Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (expected to throw just a few innings) will be on the bump at American Family Field. At loanDepot Park, New York's Sean Manaea will tangle with Miami's Edward Cabrera.
AL East yet to be settled
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are both safely in the playoffs, but with mirroring 93-68 records, they have a lot to play for on Sunday. One team will not only secure a first-round bye, but also get home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. The other will be forced to battle for its life in a best-of-three wild-card series on Tuesday.
For the Yankees to win the East and secure the aforementioned spoils, they need a win over the Baltimore Orioles and a Blue Jays loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. Any other permutation of outcomes, and Toronto wins its first division title in a decade.
The Yankees will send Luis Gil to the mound to tangle with the Orioles' Kyle Bradish. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are pushing their chips to the center, going with ace Kevin Gausman, who would not be available to start on Tuesday if he throws more than a couple of innings, against Rays starter Ian Seymour.
AL Wild-Card madness
Whoever doesn't win the AL East becomes the league's four-seed and hosts the five-seed in a best-of-three set. But with the Seattle Mariners locked in as the two-seed, the third, fifth, and sixth spots are up for grabs as well.
The Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, and Detroit Tigers will fill those spots in some order. Cleveland and Detroit are battling for the AL Central on Sunday, and Boston will either be the second or third wild-card team.
Boston and Detroit play each other, and if Boston wins, they'll be the fifth seed, Detroit will be sixth, and Cleveland will be the division winner (and No. 3 seed). If Detroit wins, they can win the division if Cleveland loses to the Texas Rangers. If Cleveland wins, they're the division champions no matter what.
In the event that Detroit beats Boston and Cleveland also wins, the Red Sox would be bumped down from the fifth seed to the sixth, and they'd face Cleveland, while Detroit would take on the AL East loser. If Cleveland wins and Detroit loses, it's Cleveland vs. Detroit and Boston vs. AL East Loser.
If Detroit wins the division, it's still Cleveland vs. Detroit, but at Comerica Park instead of Progressive Field.
The Guardians will send Logan Allen to the mound to take on the Rangers' Patrick Corbin.
Detroit has tabbed Chris Paddack to start Sunday. Of all 30 teams across the majors, the Red Sox are the only squad yet to declare a starter. Presumably, it won't be any of their three top starters (Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello), and the other two members of the September rotation (Kyle Harrison and Connelly Early) pitched the last two games.
