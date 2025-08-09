Cincinnati Reds Rookie on Historic Strikeout Run Despite Tough Luck Losses
Chase Burns' first few months in the big leagues have been defined by bad luck, and that continued Friday at PNC Park.
The Cincinnati Reds rookie tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. He got pulled with a 2-1 lead in hand, only for the Reds' bullpen to allow two runs and let the Pirates win 3-2.
While Burns didn't get stuck with the loss, he remains 0-3 through eight career starts in the big leagues. The 22-year-old righty owns a 5.24 ERA, 1.340 WHIP and -0.1 WAR across 34.1 innings, all while boasting 14.94 strikeouts per nine innings with a 2.44 FIP.
According to OptaSTATS, no other pitcher in MLB's modern era has had an eight-start span with at least 14.94 strikeouts per nine innings and zero wins, minimum 30 innings pitched.
Tough-luck losses like Burns' are typically a calling card of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who got seven runs of support in Pittsburgh's 7-0 series-opening win on Thursday. The Pirates have the worst offense in baseball, after all, while the Reds average a middle-of-the-pack 4.5 runs per game.
That wasn't in the cards Friday, so Cincinnati will need to rebound Saturday and Sunday to avoid dropping a series to the last-place team in the NL Central. First pitch for game three is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
