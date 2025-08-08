Tale of the Tape: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Blue Jays' Max Scherzer Set For Rare Showdown
On Sept. 7, 2008, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks were poised for a pitchers' duel of epic proportions.
Future Hall of Fame right-hander Greg Maddux was set face off against future Hall of Fame left-hander Randy Johnson. However, both were scratched from the contest, leaving two rookies to take their place.
Clayton Kershaw replaced Maddux, while Max Scherzer was picked to fill Johnson's shoes.
Both Kershaw and Scherzer tossed over 90 pitches that day, but they each gave up three earned runs before getting pulled. Although Scherzer's 55 Game Score stood above Kershaw's 41, neither factored into the decision and the Dodgers went on to win 5-3.
Fast-forward nearly two decades and the two are finally slated to go head-to-head again. Kershaw remains in Los Angeles, while Scherzer finds himself suiting up for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Before the two face off in what could be their final showdown – barring the postseason, since both the Dodgers and Blue Jays are leading their respective divisions and could meet in the World Series – here is a brief breakdown of Kershaw and Scherzer's career accomplishments:
Clayton Kershaw, LHP
Age: 37
Teams: Los Angeles Dodgers (2008-pres.)
Win-Loss Record: 217-96
ERA: 2.52
WHIP: 1.015
Strikeouts: 3,010
WAR: 80.2
All-Star Appearances: 11
Cy Young Awards: 3
MVPs: 1
World Series: 2
Earnings: $307.2 million
2025 Stats: 5-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, 5.8 K/9, 0.4 WAR
Max Scherzer, RHP
Age: 41
Teams: Arizona Diamondbacks (2008-09), Detroit Tigers (2010-14), Washington Nationals (2015-2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021), New York Mets (2022-23), Texas Rangers (2023-24), Toronto Blue Jays (2025-pres.)
Win-Loss Record: 218-113
ERA: 3.18
WHIP: 1.077
Strikeouts: 3,451
WAR: 75.7
All-Star Appearances: 8
Cy Young Awards: 3
MVPs: 0
World Series: 2
Earnings: $366.6 million
2025 Stats: 2-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, 9.7 K/9, 0.4 WAR
First pitch from Dodger Stadium on Friday is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.
