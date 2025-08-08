Atlanta Braves Claim Veteran Utility Man Off Waivers From Baltimore Orioles
The Atlanta Braves have claimed utility man Vidal Bruján off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Bruján spent less than a week in Baltimore, only joining the team on Aug. 3. He was previously designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs on July 30.
In his lone game with the Orioles, Bruján went 1-for-1 with a single. Across 36 games with the Cubs, the 27-year-old hit .222 with two stolen bases, three RBIs, six runs, -2 defensive runs saved, a .523 OPS and a -0.4 WAR.
Bruján appeared in 99 games with the Tampa Bay Rays between 2021 and 2023, then 102 games with the Miami Marlins in 2024. For his career, he is a .193 hitter with a .533 OPS and -1.0 WAR.
While he has spent most of his at second base and in the outfield, Bruján has also gotten plenty of reps everywhere else. He has even made two appearances at pitcher and one at first base, seeing action everywhere besides catcher.
The Braves, who are 14.5 games out of a playoff spot, need bodies to fill out the roster down the stretch. Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. are on the injured list, after all, so Bruján could prove valuable in terms of getting to the finish line.
