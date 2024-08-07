Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor Joins Exclusive List of Canadian Home Run Hitters

Canadian-born players to record a 25+ home run season:@CleGuardians Josh Naylor (Via his solo shot today vs ARI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3 times)

Tyler O'Neill

Joey Votto (7 x)

Justin Morneau (3 x)

Jason Bay (5 x)

Corey Koskie (2 x)

Larry Walker (5 x)

Matt Stairs (3 x)

Jeff Heath pic.twitter.com/2JB772AyTb