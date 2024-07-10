Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor Joins Legends in Canadian Baseball Record Books
The Cleveland Guardians continued their incredible season on Tuesday night with a 9-8 victory the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Guardians, who lead the American League Central, are now 57-33 on the year. In the win, Josh Naylor also continued his torrid season at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI. It was his 22nd home run and led him to 70 RBI on the year.
The excellent first half of the season has put Naylor in some great company among Canadian baseball legends.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Canadian players to reach the 70 RBI mark in a season in 86 or fewer games on multiple occasions in their career:
Josh Naylor (2023 and 2024 via recording 4 in tonight's @CLEGuardians win vs DET)
Justin Morneau (3 times: 2006-07, 2009)
Larry Walker (4 times: 1997, 1999, 2001-02)
Walker is in the Hall of Fame and Morneau is a national icon, so that's great company to be in for the 27-year-old slugger. In the past offseason, there were rumors that the Seattle Mariners were looking to acquire Naylor and it appears Cleveland made the right move by holding onto him.
He's hitting .247 this year with the 22 homers. He's also posted a .324 on-base percentage.
The Guardians will play the Tigers again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Tanner Bibee will pitch for Cleveland against righty Reese Olson. Bibee is 7-3 wit ha 3.67 ERA while Olson is 3-8 but carries an impressive 3.22.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.