Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel Made History With His Game-Saving Home Run
Down to their final out, the Cleveland Guardians put their fate in the hands of a rookie who had yet to find much success in the playoffs.
Jhonkensy Noel was pinch-hitting for Daniel Schneemann in the bottom of the ninth inning, stepping up to the plate down two runs with two outs and a man on second. If Noel failed to extend the game, the Guardians would cede a 3-0 advantage to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
Noel was 1-for-15 in October entering Thursday, and this time, he was going head-to-head with the Yankees' breakout closer, Luke Weaver.
All it took was one swing of the bat, and Big Christmas cemented himself as an all-time fan-favorite in Cleveland.
Noel got a hold of a changeup right down the middle, crushing it 404 feet to left. He knew it was gone the second he made contact, tossing his bat aside with swagger as he strutted down the first base line.
The game was suddenly tied 5-5, and Progressive Field exploded in celebration.
David Fry eventually came through in the bottom of the 10th, capping off the comeback with a walk-off home run. On top of giving the Guardians the win, Fry's blast made sure Noel's wouldn't be forgetten.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Noel's homer was the first game-tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning or later in MLB postseason history.
Noel was a dominant force at the plate through his first two months of big league action, batting .262 with 13 home runs, 26 RBI and a .944 OPS across 45 games from June 26 to Aug. 30. His production dropped off a cliff down the stretch, however, as he hit .113 with zero homers, four RBI and a .364 OPS in his final 22 outings.
The 23-year-old rookie came back to life in a big way Thursday, and the history books will always have a spot carved out for his clutch home run in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.