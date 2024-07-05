Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle Continues Breakout Season With Historic Start to July
Brenton Doyle was already enjoying a breakout season at the plate this season, but the Colorado Rockies outfielder has taken his game to a whole new level in July.
Entering this month, Doyle was batting .253 with a .694 OPS, both improvements on his .203 and .593 marks as a rookie in 2023.
On July 1, Doyle went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and a stolen base against the Milwaukee Brewers. He followed that up by going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI on July 2, then by going 2-for-4 with a double on July 3.
According to OptaSTATS, Doyle is now one of three players in MLB's modern era to have three doubles, three home runs and a stolen base in their first three games of any calendar month. The only other players to achieve the feat are Larry Walker and Jeff Kent, who did so in August 1997 and June 2000, respectively.
Doyle is now batting .268 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .758 OPS and a 1.4 WAR on the season. He is on pace to nearly double his home run and stolen base totals from last season.
But after winning a Gold Glove as a rookie in 2023, Doyle's defensive stats have started to trend downwards. His defensive runs saved have dropped from 21 to nine, and he only has two outfield assists compared to the 10 he put up last year.
Still, with the reputation he's built up in the field and the sudden surge he's been enjoying at the plate, Doyle has more than carved out a spot for himself in the Rockies' ongoing rebuild.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.