Tigers Ace Became Just Second Player in Franchise History to Put Up Stats Like This
The Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-1 at Great American Ball Park. The win moves the Tigers to 42-48 on the year while the loss drops the Reds to the same record.
Both teams have been major disappointments in the first half of the season. The Tigers added Mark Canha and Kenta Maeda in the offseason and were supposed to get continued improvements from a core of young position players. The Reds added Frankie Montas, Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan and Jeimer Candelario but have been hampered by an injury to Matt McLain and a suspension to Noelvi Marte.
In the victory on Sunday, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal dominated on the mound once again. The All-Star selection went 7.0 innings, striking out 13 batters. He allowed just one run on three hits and walked no one.
With his performance, he became only the second Tigers pitcher ever to put up a stat line like that.
Per @TigersPR:
Tarik Skubal joins Mickey Lolich as the only players in franchise history to have an outing with 13+ strikeouts, zero walks, and no more than one run allowed.
Skubal is now 10-3 for the season with a 2.37 ERA. He's struck out 132 batters in 110.0 innings and has become one of the best pitchers in the American League.
A ninth-round pick of the Tigers in 2018 out of Seattle University, he made his major league debut in the COVID 2020 season.
The All-Star Game will played on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.