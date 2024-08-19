Detroit Tigers Ace Joins Elite Team History as Aaron Judge Calls Him Best in Game
The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees on Sunday Night in a great edition of the "Little League Classic" in Williamsport, Penn. The Tigers came from behind to win 3-2 in extra-innings. Detroit has now won five of its last six games to move to 61-64 on the year.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal was awesome once again. The lefty went 6.0 innings, giving up just one run on three hits. Though he walked four, he struck out five. The front runner for the American League Cy Young Award, Skubal is 14-4 this season with a 2.49 ERA. He's struck out 185 batters in 155.1 innings.
He also moved up an impressive list in Tigers team history, per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Lowest earned run average in a @Tigers pitcher's first 25 starts - Last 75 seasons (1950-present):
2.19- Denny McLain (1968)
2.30- Justin Verlander (2011)
2.35- Mickey Lolich (1972)
2.40- McLain (1969)
2.48- Joe Coleman (1972)
2.49- Skubal (2024)
2.53- Verlander (2012)
In addition to the history, Skubal also made quite the impression on Yankees star Aaron Judge, who called him the best pitcher in the game.
"He's the best pitcher in the game right now. When he came back last year at the end of the year, he hit a different gear, a different level. It's not fun facing a guy like that, but it is fun competing against the best."
The Tigers are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.