Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal Makes History By Winning AL Pitching Triple Crown

Tarik Skubal is the 3rd Tigers pitcher to win a Triple Crown (2011 Justin Verlander, 1945 Hal Newhouser)



DET is the 2nd team to have 3 diff pitchers win Triple Crowns since ER official in AL+NL (1913), joining:



Dodgers: 2011 Clayton Kershaw, Sandy Koufax 3x, 1924 Dazzy Vance