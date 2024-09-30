Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal Makes History By Winning AL Pitching Triple Crown
Tarik Skubal has long been the favorite to win the 2024 AL Cy Young Award, and even though he hasn't pitched in six days, he may have locked up the honor over the weekend.
The Detroit Tigers right-hander officially ended the regular season with the most wins, most strikeouts and lowest ERA of any qualified American League pitcher, making him the rare Triple Crown winner. He went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.922 WHIP, 228 strikeouts and a 6.3 WAR across 31 starts, powering Detroit to 21 of their playoff-clinching 86 victories.
Skubal finished with two wins and five strikeouts more than anyone else in the AL, in addition to boasting an ERA that was 0.41 lower than the next qualified pitcher.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Skubal joins Hal Newhouser and Justin Verlander as the only pitchers in Tigers franchise history to win the Triple Crown. Newhouser achieved the feat in 1945, while Verlander did it in 2011, with both of them winning MVP.
Detroit is now one of two franchises to have three different pitchers win Triple Crowns since earned runs became official in the American League and National League in 1913. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the only other team to do so, thanks to Dazzy Vance, Sandy Koufax and Clayton Kershaw.
Excluding Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who won the AL Pitching Triple Crown in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Skubal is the first to secure the title since Verlander and Kershaw both did it in 2011. And just as Verlander had a counterpart win it in the NL that year in Kershaw, Skubal could soon be joined by Atlanta Braves lefty Chris Sale.
Sale currently leads the NL in wins, strikeouts and ERA, but the Braves are set for a decisive doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday, and they could wind up turning to Sale. Until those games go final, Sale won't be able to lay claim to the NL Triple Crown title.
As for Skubal, his team has already punched their ticket to the postseason. The Tigers will open up the AL Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
Skubal is Detroit's probable starter, while Houston will be turning to Framber Valdez.
