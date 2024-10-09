Detroit Tigers Leadoff Man Joins Hall of Famer in History During Game 3 of ALDS
Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows made some awesome team history on Wednesday with his single in the first inning of Game 3 of the ALDS.
Hitting against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Alex Cobb in the bottom half of the frame, Meadows singled to right center field.
He has now hit in all five Tigers playoff games, becoming the first Tigers player since Al Kaline to have a hit in his first five career playoff games.
That graphic was displayed on the TBS television broadcast
Meadows eventually came around to score on a single by Riley Greene, which gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the time of this posting.
The two teams entered Game 3 in a 1-1 series tie. The winner of this best-of-five will advance to the ALCS, where they will play either the New York Yankees or the Kansas City Royals.
The 24-year-old Meadows hit .244 this regular season with nine homers and 28 RBI. The brother of former All-Star Austin Meadows, he posted a .310 on-base percentage. He's also one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport.
As for Kaline, he is one of the most decorated players in Tigers history. He spent 22 years in the big leagues, all with Detroit. Lifetime, he hit 399 homers and drove in 1,582 runs. He was an 18-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, a batting champion and a member of the 1968 World Series-winning team.
He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.
Game 4 of the Tigers and Guardians series will be on Thursday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.