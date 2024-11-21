Detroit Tigers Lefty Tarik Skubal Joins Illustrious Team History with Cy Young Win
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal joined some illustrious team history on Wednesday by earning his first-ever American League Cy Young Award victory.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Tigers pitchers have won 6 Cy Youngs:
2024 Tarik Skubal (unanimous)
2013 Max Scherzer
2011 Justin Verlander (unanimous)
1984 Willie Hernandez
1969 Denny McLain
1968 Denny McLain (unanimous)
Considering Verlander and Scherzer will both be Hall of Famers, that's great company to be in. It was a magical year for Skubal, who went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA, helping lead the Tigers to a surprise trip to the playoffs. They beat the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
Skubal won the Triple Crown in the American League, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts (228). His 228 strikeouts were actually the most in baseball. Chris Sale won the National League version of the award.
A five-year veteran, all with the Tigers, Skubal has always had talent. This year, he also had great health. After making just 15 starts in 2023, he made 31 this season, throwing in 192.0 innings.
The Tigers figure to be major players in the offseason, so it remains to be seen if Skubal will get additional help atop the rotation. The Tigers have also been linked to big-name position players like Alex Bregman, who was managed by AJ Hinch in Houston.
Detroit finished third in the American League Central this past season, finishing behind the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.