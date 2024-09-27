Detroit Tigers Putting Together Historic Stretch as Playoff Berth Looms
Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Detroit Tigers are on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2014.
Detroit enters play needing just one win or win Minnesota Twins loss to clinch a playoff spot. It's been an amazing turnaround for Detroit, who was eight games under .500 at one point in August.
In fact, the Tigers have made franchise history with their play over the last 22 games to help get them to this point.
Per @StatsCentre, they've gone 16-6 in that time period, which is the third-best winning percentage in September in franchise history.
Despite being down 3-0 going into the 6th inning today, the @Tigers rallied for a 4-3 win vs the Rays that put them even closer to clinching an AL Wild Card spot. Now an amazing 30-11 since August 11, their record this month also sits 3rd on this franchise list of strong finishes
Even more impressive is that the Tigers have made this run even despite trading away pieces like Mark Canha and Jack Flaherty at the deadline. Also, high-priced shortstop Javier Baez is on the shelf for the rest of the year with injury.
The Tigers open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The Tigers are tied with the Kansas City Royals in the wild card race and will look to secure the No. 2 wild card spot, in addition to just a berth. The Royals finish out the regular season on the road at the Atlanta Braves.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.