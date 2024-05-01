Fastball

Detroit Tigers Switch-Hitting Rookie Wenceel Pérez Records Historic 2-Home Run Game

Wenceel Pérez homered from both sides of the plate in the Detroit Tigers' win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, making franchise history in the process.

Apr 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates in the dugout.
Apr 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) celebrates in the dugout. / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wenceel Pérez made Detroit Tigers history on Tuesday, making up for an initially lackluster performance with quite the power surge later that night.

Pérez went 0-for-4 in game one of Tuesday's double-header against the St. Louis Cardinals, which turned out to be a 2-1 loss for Detroit. The rookie outfielder played a major part in the Tigers flipping the script in game two, however, starting with his solo home run in the bottom of the second.

The Cardinals would eventually battle back, and the two sides were tied 5-5 when Pérez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. This time, Pérez was batting lefty – his home run earlier came when he was batting righty.

Pérez hit a two-run home run to put the Tigers on top 7-5, showing off his talents as a switch-hitter in the most explosive way possible.

Detroit never trailed again and went on to win 11-6.

According to the Tigers' PR team and the Elias Sports Bureau, Pérez became the franchise's first rookie to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Raul Casanova did it against the Baltimore Orioles on June 6, 1996.

Pérez entered 2024 as the No. 20 prospect in the Tigers' farm system. The 24-year-old was called up to make his MLB debut on April 8, and he earned his first big league start on April 13.

Through 15 major league appearances, Pérez is batting .302 with three home runs, two triples, a double, eight RBI, two stolen bases, five walks, a 1.003 OPS and a 0.5 WAR.

Pérez will get a chance to add to those totals and stay hot when the Tigers resume their series against the Cardinals on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

