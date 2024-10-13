Detroit Tigers Tie Unique Playoff History Not Seen in 29 Years
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers were beaten by the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. The loss ends the Tigers season, but what a season it was.
After being under .500 most of the year, Detroit went 31-11 from mid-August through September to make the playoffs in the final week.
They then upset the Houston Astros in the wild card round and had a 2-1 series lead on Cleveland before dropping Games 4 and 5.
The Tigers actually had a 1-0 lead in that Game 5 thanks to a pinch-hit RBI single from Kerry Carpenter. The Tigers ability to mix-and-match their pitching staff and lineup became a hallmark of their playoff run and Carpenter's hit led to some unique baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Tigers’ 3 go-ahead pinch-hits are tied for the most by a team in a single postseason, with:
1995 ATL
1979 BAL
Detroit's lead was short-lived as the Guardians scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, with the big blast being a grand slam from Lane Thomas.
As for the Tigers, they turned a massive corner this season by going 86-76. That was still third in the American League Central, but there will be much bigger expectations in 2025.
Given this newfound success and the payroll flexibility, the Tigers should be active in free agency and should have no problem attracting people to come play for them.
The Guardians will move onto the American League Championship Series, which begins on Monday.
