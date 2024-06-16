Detroit Tigers' Trio Becomes Only Second Group in Baseball History to Accomplish This Feat
The Detroit Tigers blew out the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon, winning 13-5 at MinuteMaid Park in Houston.
The Tigers had 19 hits in the affair, moving to 34-36 in the process. Houston fell to a disappointing 32-39 on the year and they are now 9.0 games back in the American League West and 6.5 games back in the American League wild card.
As part of those 19 hits, the Tigers joined a small group in baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Riley Greene, Colt Keith & Wenceel Pérez of the @Tigers are the second trio of MLB teammates under 25 years old to each have 4+ hits in the same game in the modern era.
The other was the Expos' Gary Carter, Andre Dawson & Larry Parrish on July 30, 1978.
Considering that Dawson and Carter are Hall of Famers, that's quite a group to be linked with.
Keith went 4-for-6 with a double in the affair. He's now hitting .235 for the season after making his debut on Opening Day. The 22-year-old was a fifth-round pick back in 2020.
Greene went 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI. He's now hitting .256 and was a first-round pick in 2019.
Perez went 4-for-6 with two RBI and is now hitting .260 for the year. He has three homers and 17 RBI. He's 24 years old and was signed out of the international ranks (Dominican Republic).
The Tigers and Astros finish out their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.