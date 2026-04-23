Phillies Freefall Turning Into National League’s Biggest Surprise

The National League has completely dominated the American League so far this season, but it also has arguably the biggest surprise in baseball.

That is the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia went 96-66 in 2025, which was the second-best record in the National League behind just the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies actually had three more wins than the Los Angeles Dodgers. The closest team to the Phillies in the American League was the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, who both won 94 games.

Things aren't going positively for the Phillies in 2026, to say the least, despite a somewhat similar-looking roster. On Thursday, the Phillies lost their league-leading eighth game in a row and dropped their record to 8-16, which is tied with the New York Mets for the worst record in the National League. ESPN's Jeff Passan also pointed out that the Phillies have the worst run differential in the league by 15 runs as well.

"The longest losing streak in baseball now belongs to the Philadelphia Phillies, who dropped their eighth straight and are tied with the Mets for the worst record in the National League at 8-16. At -50, the Phillies also have the worst run differential in baseball by 15 runs," Passan wrote.

There isn't a team in baseball with fewer wins than the Phillies. Philadelphia, New York and the Kansas City Royals all have just eight wins. Talk about a shock, huh? With the Phillies struggling, it changes how things look in the National League East. Philadelphia came into the season expected to be the top team in the division. Instead, the club is in last place.

The Phillies Are Struggling

Apr 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves are in first place in the division right now, despite the injuries the club has dealt with, especially in the starting rotation. The Braves are the only team in the NL East with a winning record. The Miami Marlins are in second place with a 12-13 record.

Six teams made the playoffs out of the National League in 2025. The Phillies were the No. 2 seed. The Phillies are digging themselves a hole right now that is going to be hard to dig themselves out of. It's early, but if they miss the playoffs, that's going to open a spot for another National League club out there, like the Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates or maybe even the St. Louis Cardinals.

There isn't a bigger shocker out there in the National League right now than the Phillies.