3 Jeff Hoffman Replacements if Blue Jays Make Closer Change

The Toronto Blue Jays got 33 saves out of Jeff Hoffman in 2025, but his stint with the organization has been anything but smooth since he inked a three-year, $33 million deal before the 2025 season.

Hoffman was an All-Star for the Philadelphia in 2024 as he logged a 2.17 ERA in 68 total appearances. He had 10 saves, but mainly was in a set-up role. In joining the Blue Jays, Toronto transitioned him fully to being the club's closer. In 2025, he had 33 saves, but a 4.37 ERA in 71 total appearances. It was his worst ERA in a season since he recorded a 4.56 ERA in 2021.

The 2026 season has been even worse. Hoffman has a 7.59 ERA across his first 12 outings of the season, along with three saves. Things are clearly not going as planned and Blue Jays manager John Schneider alluded to the fact that the club is going to "re-evaluate everything" about the closer role, as shared by Shi Davidi of The Athletic.

“We’ll re-evaluate everything, talk with him, see how he's doing. He's going through it, obviously, a little bit," Schneider said.

If the Blue Jays opt to go in a different direction, what could they do? Here are three options.

Tyler Rogers

Apr 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Let's start internally. Rogers has been great for the Blue Jays so far this season with a 0.73 ERA in 12 appearances. He has a career 2.70 ERA in eight big league seasons and 19 total saves under his belt over that stretch. If the Blue Jays want to make a shift internally, there isn't a better option.

Michael Kopech

Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Michael Kopech arguably is the most intriguing free agent reliever available. He's just 29 years old and was in the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity in 2025 while logging a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kopech recorded 15 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 2024 when he fully transitioned to the bullpen.

JoJo Romero

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It'd be somewhat surprising to see a trade made at this point in the season, but the Blue Jays should still give the St. Louis Cardinals a call anyway. Romero was a trade candidate throughout the offseason and has a 2.25 ERA in 11 appearances so far this season. Last season, Romero had eight saves in 65 total outings. If there is anyone to try to nab through a trade, it would be Romero right now.