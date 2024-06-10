Electric Detroit Tigers' Lefty Piles Up More Strikeouts and Joins the Team Record Books

lowest ERA in first 13 starts of season, Tigers since ER official in AL (1913):



1945 Al Benton: 0.99

1944 Dizzy Trout: 1.67

1943 Tommy Bridges: 1.75

1945 Hal Newhouser: 1.83

2024 Tarik Skubal: 1.92 https://t.co/mOrXCkWYvi