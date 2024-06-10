Electric Detroit Tigers' Lefty Piles Up More Strikeouts and Joins the Team Record Books
The Detroit Tigers throttled the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon 10-2 to move to back within a game of .500.
After the win, the Tigers are now 32-33 on the season while the loss dropped the Brewers to 38-27.
As he has all season, Tigers' lefty Tarik Skubal dominated on the mound, striking out 10 over 6.2 innings. He gave up one earned run, walking two and scattering five hits.
He is now 8-1 on the season and looks like a probable All-Star for the American League later this summer. Furthermore, he now owns a historic 1.92 ERA.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
lowest ERA in first 13 starts of season, Tigers since ER official in AL (1913):
1945 Al Benton: 0.99
1944 Dizzy Trout: 1.67
1943 Tommy Bridges: 1.75
1945 Hal Newhouser: 1.83
2024 Tarik Skubal: 1.92
As you can see above, Skubal's ERA is also the lowest ERA in team history over nearly the last 70 years. After coming off the injured list in 2023, Skubal has really come into his own. He went 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA in 15 starts a year ago and looks like a cornerstone piece for the organization.
Not bad for a ninth-round pick in the 2018 draft.
The Tigers will be off on Monday night but will be back in action on Tuesday when they stay home to take on the Washington Nationals.
First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Mitchell Parker (WAS) will go up against veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda.
