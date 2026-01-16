Mariners Struck Gold, Landed 16-Year-Old Star Slugger

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last year, but they came up short of winning the American League pennant, as they were bounced from the postseason by the Toronto Blue Jays.

This offseason, the Mariners have lost Jorge Polanco and might lose Eugenio Suárez, but they're still making moves to improve their franchise.

The Mariners dove into international free agency to add to the roster. They were able to land multiple top prospects on big international free agency deals.

Gregory Pio could be the Mariners' next star outfielder

On Thursday, the Mariners signed 16-year-old shortstop Gregory Pio in international free agency, per MLB Pipeline. Pio is MLB Pipeline's No. 32 ranked prospect of this winter's international free agency class.

"San Pedro de Macorís has emerged as a veritable hot bed of baseball talent on a yearly basis, often producing big leaguers with one of the highest per capita rates in the Dominican Republic," MLB Pipeline's scouting department wrote. "Pio has the tooled-up lean and wiry look that many of his predecessors – such as Alfonso Soriano – did at the same age. There is loads of projection to dream on with Pio’s 6-foot-1 frame, bolstered by the fact that he’ll be just 16 when the 2026 international signing period officially opens."

Pio is a very talented prospect with huge upside. He has a questionable hit tool right now, but the rest of his traits are very impressive. Pio has incredible raw power and enough speed to be a base stealing threat. If he can put the pieces together, he could develop into a 30-home run, 30 stolen base prospect.

He's a solid defensive outfielder and his speed makes him even more impressive. If he can keep his speed at the level it is while adding size and power to his frame, he could be the Mariners' next star outfielder.

Seattle hasn't had the best offseason, but adding Pio in international free agency is a move that should be applauded.

