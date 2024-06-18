Fastball

Freddie Freeman's Unique Performance Helps Los Angeles Dodgers Notch Historic Win

Freddie Freeman drew five walks against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, while the Los Angeles Dodgers came away with a 9-5 win despite some key stats going the other way.

Jun 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a solol home run against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers were outplayed by the Colorado Rockies in several key areas on Monday, and yet they still came away with a comfortable victory.

The Dodgers left 13 runners on base. Los Angeles committed an error, while Colorado played a clean game in the field. Coors Field played friendlier to the home team as well, with the Rockies hitting three home runs to the Dodgers' zero.

Still, Los Angeles got out to a 9-1 lead and went on to win 9-5.

According to OptaSTATS, the Dodgers became the first team in the live-ball era to win a game by multiple runs despite getting outhomered by three, stranding 10-plus men on base and committing more errors than their opponent.

Seven different Dodgers had an RBI. One of the two starters who didn't was first baseman Freddie Freeman, who contributed to the historic win with a unique stat line of his own.

Freeman went 1-for-1 with five walks and two runs. His five walks tied the Dodgers' franchise record for most in a nine-inning game, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, matching the mark posted by Dusty Baker in 1980 and Gene Hermanski in 1949.

On top of that, Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted that Freeman became first MLB player to record five walks and one hit in a game since Rougned Odor in 2018. It hadn't been done by a National League player since Tony Campana in 2013 or by a Dodger since Hermanski in 1949.

Through 74 games this season, Freeman is batting .302 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI, a .916 OPS and a 2.9 WAR. His 46 walks rank third in the NL.

