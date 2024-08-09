Former Rangers, Guardians Star Shin-Soo Choo Becomes Oldest KBO Player to Steal Base
Shin-Soo Choo may have left MLB nearly four years ago, but the veteran outfielder is still making history overseas.
Choo, who turned 42 years old in July, now plays for the SSG Landers in the KBO League. The longtime Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians standout faced the Dosoon Bears on Friday, and he more than did his part by going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
While the Landers went on to lose, Choo's performance was enough to earn him a spot in the KBO history books.
Choo swiped second base with two down in the bottom of the first inning, notching his fifth stolen base of the season. In the process, though, he became the oldest player in KBO histry to steal a base.
Choo is now batting .301 with five home runs, 30 RBI and a .831 OPS this season. Since heading to Korea to join the Landers in 2021, Choo is a .265 hitter with an .821 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 76 RBI and 20 stolen bases per 162 games.
Although Choo was born in Busan, South Korea, he didn't play professionally in Korea until after his MLB career was over.
Choo was once a prospect in the Seattle Mariners' farm system, making his big league debut in 2005, but he got traded to the Guardians in 2006. Choo stayed in Cleveland through 2012, batting .292 with an .853 OPS and 21.8 WAR.
After a brief, one-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds, Choo went to the Texas Rangers. Choo spent the final seven seasons of his MLB career in Arlington, batting .260 with a .792 OPS and 8.6 WAR.
Choo made his first and only All-Star appearance in 2018, then left the States following the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
The 218 home runs Choo hit in the big leagues remain the most ever by an Asian-born player. He also racked up 1,671 hits, 782 RBI, 157 stolen bases and a 34.6 WAR across his 16 MLB seasons.
