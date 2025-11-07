Experts List 3 Top Destinations For Josh Naylor, Including Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have made it clear that they want to re-sign Josh Naylor.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said again on Thursday that keeping Naylor is the team's No. 1 priority right now. But, there will surely be other teams out there that want a 28-year-old All-Star slugger who can hit near .300 with 20 or more homers in a season while stealing a ton of bases.
Keeping Naylor won't be cheap as well. The Athletic's Tim Britton projected that Naylor will land a deal in the neighborhood of $92 million across four seasons in free agency. On top of this, he, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman listed the Mariners among the top three fits for him, but also the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres as well.
"It was another typically strong season for Naylor, with a twist: In addition to his usual slugging prowess, the slow-footed 28-year-old first baseman turned into an amazing base stealer," Gleeman said. "He went 30-for-32 on steals, including 19-for-19 after a deadline trade to Seattle. He’d never stolen more than 10 bases before, and remained one of the league’s slowest runners, but his timing and baseball IQ were on full display.
The Mariners want Josh Naylor back
"Of course, Naylor’s bat is still the biggest draw. He’s hit .275/.336/.464 with a 124 OPS+ in four full seasons, averaging 25 homers and 105 RBIs per 150 games. Mariners fans understandably fell hard for him and may revolt if he’s not re-signed, but there figures to be heavy competition offering sizable long-term deals for arguably the third-best left-handed hitter on the market. ... Britton’s projection: 4 years, $92 million. Best fits: (San Diego Padres), (Seattle Mariners), (Texas Rangers)."
Naylor was the type of guy Seattle has needed over the last few years. The story for Seattle has been great pitching and an offense without enough firepower. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, and Jorge Polanco all had great seasons, among others. But, the offense still needed more and Naylor fit like a glove.
Seeing teams like the Rangers and Padres also linked to Naylor is a nerve-wracking sight, but Seattle has said all of the right things so far when it comes to pursuing him.
More MLB: Mariners Raise Eyebrows With Comments On Josh Naylor Pursuit