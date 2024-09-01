Former Toronto Blue Jays Hurler Now Making History with Houston Astros
The Toronto Blue Jays traded starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline this year and Kikuchi has been everything that the 'Stros could have wanted as they work to win the American League West again this year.
The 33-year-old native of Japan is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA with Houston. He's struck out 47 batters in 35.0 innings.
With another dominant start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander joined a rare group in Astros history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Yusei Kikuchi is the 5th Astros LHP to log a start with 12+ K and 0 BB in franchise history, joining Framber Valdez (2023), Dallas Keuchel (2015), Randy Johnson (1998) and Mike Cuellar (1967, 1968).
Kikuchi spent parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays, going 21-22 with a 4.48 ERA. He joined the Blue Jays back in 2022 after a three-year stint with the Seattle Mariners. He helped the Jays get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, but only threw 1.2 playoff innings.
With Houston now 5.0 games up on Seattle in the American League West, it looks like he'll get another chance at the playoffs this season.
The Jays acquired right-hander Jake Bloss, utility man Joey Loperfido, and infielder Will Wagner in the deal for Kikuchi. Loperfido and Wagner are already up and contributing in Toronto.
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins. The Astros will wrap up a series with the Kansas City Royals.
