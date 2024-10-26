Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Grand Slam Joined Toronto Blue Jays Legend in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Friday night in Game 1 of the World Series. With the win, the Dodgers are three wins away from their first World Series title since 2020. The Yankees are three losses away from seeing their season come to an end.
Freddie Freeman was the hero in Game 1, blasting a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Dodgers had been trailing 3-2 until Freeman's heroics.
Freeman's home run made all kinds of history, and it also linked Freeman with former Toronto Blue Jays star Joe Carter in the record books. According to @JayCuda, there have now been three walk-off home runs in World Series history when a team has been trailing: Freeman's blast on Friday, Carter's walk-off home run to win the 1993 World Series for Toronto and Kirk Gibson's blast off Dennis Eckersley in the 1988 World Series.
That Carter blast in 1993 came off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mitch Gibson. Ironically enough, the anniversary of that home run was just the other day. The Jays won that game 8-6 and that gave them the series win 4-2.
Carter had two home runs and eight RBI in that series to help lead the Blue Jays offense. Roberto Alomar hit a whopping .480 with six RBI as well, while catcher Pat Borders hit .304. Hall of Famer Paul Molitor hit .500 (12-for-24) to win the World Series MVP.
That was the Blue Jays second consecutive World Series title after they also won in 1992. They haven't won a title since.
