Houston Astros Make Up Ground Against Seattle Mariners in Near-Record Time
From May 12 to July 19, the Seattle Mariners sat alone atop the AL West.
That 68-day reign came to an end Friday, as the Houston Astros proved once again that they couldn't be fended off so easily.
The Astros went up to Seattle and claimed game one of their series against the Mariners, coming out of the All-Star break with a 3-0 win. The Mariners only got four hits off of Astros starter Hunter Brown, then failed to do any damage against Houston's burgeoning bullpen.
As a result, Seattle dropped to 52-47 on the season, while Houston improved to 51-46. While they are technically tied in the standings, the Astros have the slight advantage in percentage points.
Houston was 10.0 games behind Seattle entering June 19. It took them just 24 games to make up that deficit completely, earning a spot in the history books as a result.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, those 24 games are tied for the third-fewest by a team to erase a division deficit of 10-plus games since divisions began in 1969. The 1982 Los Angeles Dodgers own the record with 13 games, while the 1993 Boston Red Sox needed just 20 games.
To make matters worse for the Mariners, they dropped out of the playoff picture entirely with their loss Friday night. They are now 2.5 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, which currently belongs to the Red Sox.
The Kansas City Royals also sit between Seattle and Boston, so retaking the division lead could be critical for the Mariners down the stretch.
The same came be said for the Astros, who got off to their worst start in 55 years at 7-19. The worst 26-game start by an eventual playoff team was the Oakland Athletics at 8-18 in 2001, so Houston would be making history regardless of how they claim a postseason bid.
The Astros have made the ALCS seven years in a row, winning four AL pennants and two World Series, while the Mariners have just one playoff appearance in the last 23 seasons.
