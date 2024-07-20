Houston Astros Make Up Ground Against Seattle Mariners in Near-Record Time

the Astros lead the AL West by percentage points



they trailed by 10 games entering 6/19



their 24 games are tied for 3rd-fewest by a team to erase a division deficit of 10+ games since divisions began, behind only:



1982 Dodgers: 13 games

1993 Red Sox: 20



h/t @EliasSports