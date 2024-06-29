Infielder Jonathan India Makes Cincinnati Reds History on Saturday
Cincinnati Reds' infielder Jonathan India made some special team history on Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Jonathan India is the first player since Eduardo Escobar in 2021 to have a double in 7+ straight games. India is the first known Reds player in franchise history to do so.
As of this posting, India is hitting .278 this season with five homers and 33 RBI. In a year where the Reds have dealt with a subpar performance from Jeimer Candelario and a suspension of top prospect Noelvi Marte, India has certainly done his part to keep the offense afloat.
The 27-year-old out of Florida is in his fourth big league season, having won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2021. He's a lifetime .259 hitter who has 53 career homers and 204 RBI.
The Reds entered play on Saturday at 38-44 on the year and if they happen to fall out of the race even further, there is a chance that he could be traded. While the trade chatter hasn't been as prevalent this spring/summer, there were thoughts all offseason that India was going to be dealt. Now that Marte is back from his PED suspension, India is certainly more expendable and the talks could resurface again.
At the time of this posting, the Reds lead the Cardinals 3-1. The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
The Reds will be off on Monday before taking on the Yankees on Tuesday.
