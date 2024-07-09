Kansas City Royals All-Star Puts Up Historic Numbers Through First 400 Games
The Kansas City Royals will take the field on Wednesday for a doubleheader against the in-state rival St. Louis Cardinals and when they do, they'll do so with the history-making Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop.
Finally an All-Star for the first time in his career, Witt Jr. has put up a first 400 career games unlike any player ever in baseball history.
According to @OptaSTATS:
The @Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. is the only player in MLB history to record at least 60 home runs, 100 stolen bases & 25 triples within his first 400 career games.
In addition to being named to the All-Star team this year, Witt Jr. is also going to be featured in the Home Run Derby which takes place the day before the All-Star Game.
Witt Jr. signed a lengthy contract extension this offseason and has absolutely justified it in the first half of the season, hitting .324 with 15 homers, 61 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He's posted a .372 average and a .936 OPS. He currently leads the major leagues in hits (119) and he leads the American League in doubles (25).
A three-year veteran, Witt Jr. went 30-40 last year, hitting 30 homers and stealing 49 bases. He's they key centerpiece of the Royals organization and is a major reason why Kansas City may make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The Royals are currently 49-43 and just outside the race for the third wild card spot in the American League. They are battling with the Boston Red Sox for that position, with the Houston Astros right behind them.
