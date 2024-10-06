Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees Make Baseball History in Game 1
The Kansas City Royals lost in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday night, losing 6-5 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
The Royals advanced to the ALDS by beating the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card round. The Yankees had earned a first-round bye, so that was their first playoff game of the year.
Though it was a tough loss for Kansas City, it was an exciting game from a fan standpoint. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the game made some playoff history.
Royals-Yankees is the first game in postseason history with five lead changes
h/t @EliasSports
The Royals took a 1-0 lead, with the Yankees coming back to go up 2-1. Kansas City got ahead 3-2 before the Yankees got up 4-3. The Royals then took a 5-4 lead before the Yankees ultimately came back and tied the game at 5-5. An Alex Verdugo hit gave the Yankees the eventual 6-5 win.
Clay Holmes got the win on the mound for New York while Luke Weaver got the save.
The two teams will be off on Sunday, so they will be able to reset their bullpens for Game 2, which will be played on Monday.
In that Monday game, the Royals will send lefty Cole Ragans to the mound. The 2024 All-Star was 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA. The Yankees will start Carlos Rodon, who went 16-9 with a 3.96.
First pitch in that game is set for 7:38 p.m. ET. The series will then shift to Kansas City for the Royals first home playoff game since 2015.
