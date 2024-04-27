Kansas City Royals' Star, Milwaukee Brewers' Youngster Leading the Way in Impressive Category Early on in 2024
When it comes to hitting the ball hard and running fast, almost no one is better than Kansas City Royals' star Bobby Witt Jr. and Milwaukee Brewers' rookie Oliver Dunn.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
qualified players in 90th percentile or better in both hard-hit rate and sprint speed so far this season:
Bobby Witt Jr.
Gunnar Henderson
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Oliver Dunn
For Witt Jr., that's kind of expected, given the season he had in 2023 and his previous prospect expectations, but for Dunn, that's elite company to be in.
The former 11th-round pick of the New York Yankees made his debut at the outset of this season and is hitting .211 with a homer, five RBI and two stolen bases. Given that so much of offense these days is about traits though, if Dunn keeps hitting the ball hard, then his luck will eventually start to turn.
As for Witt Jr., the 23-year-old is hitting .306 so far with four homers, 14 RBI and seven stolen bases. He stole 49 bases a season ago and is the centerpiece of the Royals organization.
The Royals are currently 17-10 and are one of the best stories of the early going of the season. They lost 106 games a year ago. Witt Jr. and his teammates will play again on Saturday night against the Tigers. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. ET.
As for Dunn and the Brewers, they'll take on the New York Yankees on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers won Game 1 of the series on Friday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.