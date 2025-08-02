Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Puts Himself in Historic Company as Hot Streak Continues
The Milwaukee Brewers put up a staggering 25-hit attack on Friday night in routing the Washington Nationals 16-9. With the win, Milwaukee is 65-44.
They own baseball's best winning percentage and lead the National League Central, which they are trying to win for the third consecutive year.
Milwaukee suffered a setback on Friday morning as young outfielder Jackson Chourio was placed on the injured list, but veteran Andrew Vaughn continued his hot stretch on Friday night.
The former Chicago White Sox outfielder/1B went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs. He hit his 11th home run of the season and paired himself in some unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most RBI in a player's first 17 games with a franchise, since RBI official (1920):
1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 27
1922 Reb Russell PIT: 26
2025 Andrew Vaughn MIL: 24
1984 Dave Kingman OAK: 24
1977 Joe Rudi CAL: 24
1926 Hack Wilson CHC: 24
h/t @EliasSports
Between his time in Chicago and Milwaukee, Vaughn is hitting .236 this season with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. Clearly energized by his new surroundings, he's raised his OPS to .698. A five-year veteran, he helped the White Sox to the playoffs in 2021 and appears destined to play in October again in 2025. He's now homered four times in his last six games.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Brandon Woodruff will take the ball for Milwaukee with Jake Irvin countering on the other side.
Woodruff, who is working back from a shoulder injury that cost him all of 2024, is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA.
