Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Puts Himself in Historic Company as Hot Streak Continues

most RBI in a player's first 17 games with a franchise, since RBI official (1920):



1925 Mandy Brooks CHC: 27

1922 Reb Russell PIT: 26

2025 Andrew Vaughn MIL: 24

1984 Dave Kingman OAK: 24

1977 Joe Rudi CAL: 24

1926 Hack Wilson CHC: 24



