Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio Accomplishes Something Not Seen in Last 14 Years of History
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a tough 5-1 loss on Friday afternoon against the Miami Marlins. With the loss, the Brewers are now 61-42, but they remain in first place in the National League Central.
The Marlins, who lost 100 games last season, continue to play better as the season progresses. They are now 49-53 and are creeping toward .500. They are in third place in the National League Central.
Despite the defeat, it was a historic day for Brewers youngster Jackson Chourio, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Chourio did something not seen in the last 14 years.
Jackson Chourio has an 18-game hitting streak
That’s the longest hitting streak by a player at age 21 or younger since Freddie Freeman had a 20-game streak in 2011
Joining Freeman is a great accomplishment, as he's one of the best hitters of the last quarter century. Furthermore, he's also a two-time World Series champion and a former MVP.
Chourio is one of the best young players in the game and is hitting .271 with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 66 RBIs to go along with 18 stolen bases.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Janson Junk will take the ball for Miami while veteran left-hander Jose Quintana pitches for Milwaukee.
Junk is 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA while Quintana, a former All-Star, is 7-3 with a 3.49.
The series will conclude on Sunday.
