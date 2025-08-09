Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Wins Game vs. Mets with History-Making Throw
The Milwaukee Brewers, the owners of the best record in baseball (71-44), solidified a big win over the New York Mets on Friday night, thanks to a fantastic defensive play from center fielder Blake Perkins.
Leading 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Brewers closer Trevor Megill surrendered a hit to Jeff McNeil. As Starling Marte tried to score, he was thrown out at the plate by Perkins, ending the game.
The throw made history on multiple fronts, including this note from @OptaSTATS:
In the last 40 years, only one MLB player has had a direct outfield assist (no relay) to cut down the potential tying run at the plate and end the game on two separate occasions.
That one player is the @Brewers' Blake Perkins (June 16 last year vs. Reds, Friday night vs. Mets).
And there's also this nugget, from Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
96.9 mph!! Blake Perkins!
That’s the 3rd-fastest tracked game-ending OF assist under Statcast (2015), behind only:
7/26/18 Aaron Hicks: 98.7 mph
9/22/17 Avisail Garcia: 97.7 mph
h/t the wizard @JasonBernard_
Perkins, 28, is in his third big-league season with the Brewers. A lifetime .238 hitter, he has three home runs and nine RBIs this season. He's also stolen three bases.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. The recently recalled Tobias Myers will pitch for Milwaukee while the Mets haven't named a starter as of this posting.
The Mets enter play at 63-53 and in second place in the National League East.
Related MLB Stories
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: