Kansas City Royals Keep Playoff Position as Bobby Witt Jr. Passes More Names in History

Most hits in a season - @Royals franchise history:

230- Willie Wilson (1980)

215- George Brett (1979)

214- Johnny Damon (2000)

208- Bobby Witt Jr. (2024 via his 2 singles in tonight's 1-0 KCR win vs WSH)

207- Kevin Seitzer (1987)

206- Mke Sweeney (2000)

206- Whit Merrfield (2019) pic.twitter.com/XZXCqtHVfU