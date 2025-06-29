Milwaukee Brewers' Righty Quinn Priester Joins Former Cy Young Winner in Recent History
The Milwaukee Brewers shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at American Family Field, as right-hander Quinn Priester put together a solid outing that made some recent franchise history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Quinn Priester is the first Brewers pitcher to have a start of 7+ IP, 1/0 H, 0 R and 11+ K since Corbin Burnes on Sept. 11, 2021.
Priester moved to 6-2 with the win, lowering his ERA to 3.35 in the process. He gave up just one hit over seven innings, walking two and striking out 11. The Brewers acquired him earlier this season in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.
Still just 24 years old, Priester is a former top prospect of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who traded him to Boston in 2024. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of the Illinois high school ranks, he can be a part of the Brewers rotation for years to come if he continues to stamp his mark like this.
Milwaukee is now 47-36 this season and in second place in the National League Central. They won the division last season and are gaining ground this year, as they only trail the Chicago Cubs by two games entering play on Sunday.
Colorado is 18-65, the worst record in the game.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET.
German Marquez will get the ball for Colorado against Chad Patrick.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.