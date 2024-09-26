Kansas City Royals Put Together a Four-Game Stretch Never Seen Before in Baseball History
The Kansas City Royals beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Wednesday night in Washington to move closer to their first playoff berth since 2015.
After the win, Kansas City is now 84-74 this season. They are tied for the second/third wild card spot in the American League with the Detroit Tigers. Both teams are 2.0 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins and 2.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
It's been an interesting journey to this point for the Royals, who have gone through massive lulls over the final month of the season. They have two different losing streaks of seven games over the last month, but have still found a way to keep themselves in playoff position.
Heck, even in the last week, they've made some insane baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Within the last 4 games, the Royals have had:
a 27-inning scoreless streak at the plate
a 26-inning scoreless streak on the mound
No other MLB team has ever had a 25+ inning scoreless streak both hitting and pitching in a 4-game span with the DH being used.
The Royals had six different pitchers combine for the shutout on Wednesday, and this came after they shut out the Nats for 10 innings on Tuesday night.
The Royals can move closer to a playoff berth with a win over the Nationals again on Thursday afternoon.
First pitch from Nationals Park will come at 1:05 p.m. ET as Michael Wacha pitches against Patrick Corbin.
Wacha is 13-8 with a 3.28 ERA while Corbin is 6-13.
