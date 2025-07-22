Rich Hill To Face Former Team 20 Years After MLB Debut
With massive scoreboards, new ownership, the absence of red bills and designated hitters in the National League, a lot has changed since Rich Hill last pitched at Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs in 2008.
Twenty years after making his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2005, Hill returns to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, this time pitching for Kansas City. The Royals called up Hill from Triple-A Omaha to make his first major league appearance since Sept. 4, 2024 with the Boston Red Sox.
At 45, Hill the oldest active player in MLB and one of seven 40-year-olds, joining Max Scherzer (40), Justin Turner (40), Jesse Chavez (41), Yuli Gurriel (41), Charlie Morton (41), and Justin Verlander (42). The Royals are Hill's 14th team across 21 seasons, tying Edwin Jackson for an MLB record.
Here's a look at the starting lineups on June 15, 2005, when Hill made his debut with the Cubs against the Florida Marlins. That day, Hill gave up two runs in one inning out of the bullpen.
Chicago Cubs
Florida Marlins
Neifi Perez, SS
Juan Pierre, CF
Corey Patterson, CF
Luis Castillo, 2B
Derrek Lee, 1B
Miguel Cabrera, LF
Jeromy Burnitz, RF
Carlos Delgado, 1B
Aramis Ramirez, 3B
Mike Lowell, 3B
Todd Walker, 2B
Paul Lo Duca, C
Todd Hollandsworth, LF
Juan Encarnacion, RF
Michael Barrett, C
Alex Gonzalez, SS
Greg Maddux, P
A.J. Burnett, P
Hill went on to make 64 appearances and 57 starts across four seasons with the Cubs, posting a 4.37 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 337.2 innings. He helped the Cubs win NL Central division titles in 2007 and 2008 before being swept in the NLDS both seasons.
He had a good run pitching against the Cubs for various organizations, too. He recorded a 2.90 ERA across 31 innings. His last appearance against the Cubs came with the Pirates in 2023, when he gave up three earned runs in 5.2 innings in Pittsburgh.
He has solid numbers pitching at Wrigley Field, both as a Cub and as an opponent, posting a 3.76 ERA in 193.2 innings. His last outing on the north side was in 2022 with the Red Sox, when he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings.
Hill faces a significant challenge Tuesday against a Cubs lineup that ranks second in MLB in runs scored, third in home runs and fourth in OPS. The Cubs will also be hungry to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to the Red Sox and Royals, which led to the Brewers taking sole possession of first place in the NL Central for the first time all season.
