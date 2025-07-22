Milwaukee Brewers' Win Streak Nearing All-Time Franchise Record
No team in Major League Baseball is playing better than the Milwaukee Brewers lately. With a 6-0 win Monday on the road against the Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee extended its win streak to a league-high 11 games.
That puts the 2025 Brewers in rare history. Their 11-game win streak is tied with the 2021 Brewers for second-longest in franchise history, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. That season, the Brewers finished 95-67, won the National League Central and lost in the NLDS to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Milwaukee has two more games in Seattle before returning home to face the Miami Marlins. With three more wins, they'd set a team record for the longest single-season win streak. That record is currently held by the 1987 Brewers, who won 13 games but finished third in the AL East at 91-71 and did not reach the playoffs.
This hot streak has also vaulted the Brewers into first place in the NL Central, thanks to the Cubs' loss to the Royals on Monday. Milwaukee sits atop the division standings by one game for the first time all season. They tied the Cubs for first place after Chicago's loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, and they hadn't been for the division lead since April 11. The Cubs were in first place from April 12 to July 19, leading by as many as 6.5 games.
What makes this run by the Brewers even more impressive is that six of the 11 wins have come against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are currently the World Series favorites with plus-230 odds, per the FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Detroit Tigers second at plus-750 odds.
The Brewers' pitching staff has been especially impressive, allowing three runs or fewer in eight of the 11 wins. Key contributors on the mound during that stretch include Quinn Priester, Trevor Megill, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Misiorowski, Jose Quintana, Freddy Peralta and Abner Uribe, to name a few.
At the plate, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Caleb Durbin each have batting averages over .300 in the last two weeks. Batting .320 with nine RBIs, Andrew Vaughn has also been a great addition since acquiring him in a trade with the White Sox for pitcher Aaron Civale.
After series against the Mariners and Marlins, Milwaukee hosts perhaps the most pivotal series to this point of the season at the end of July. The Brewers and Cubs have a three-game series from July 28-30, which could go a long way in deciding the NL Central champion.
Related MLB stories
- CROW-ARMSTRONG'S INJURY: With Pete Crow-Armstrong out due to a bruised knee, Seiya Suzuki will play center field for the first time in his MLB career. CLICK HERE
- POWER RANKINGS: Following the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers took the top spot in the latest Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. CLICK HERE
- BUSCH'S BIG FIRST HALF: Cubs first baseman Michael Busch would join elite company if he maintains an OPS+ of 170 the rest of the season. CLICK HERE