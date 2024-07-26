Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Exclusive List By Extending Hot Streak
There may not be a single player in baseball hotter than Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is right now.
In fact, there are hardly any players over the last 30 years of MLB action who can match what Witt has been doing this month.
Witt is batting .521 with a 1.454 OPS since June 30. He has racked up 37 hits, six home runs, six doubles, two triples and 17 RBI over his last 18 games, setting Royals records in the process.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Witt is now one of seven American League batters in the Wild Card era to have a batting average of .500 or better, as well as 14-plus extra-base hits, over an 18-game span. He is the first to achieve the feat since Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve in 2017.
Josh Hamilton, Magglio Ordóñez, Jason Giambi, Nomar Garciaparra and Frank Thomas are the only other players on that list. Witt is the youngest of the seven players to post the stat line at 24 years old.
Witt is batting .344 with 18 home runs, 70 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 6.4 WAR on the season. When Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan went 0-for-4 against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Witt overtook him in the race for the AL batting title.
On top of batting average, Witt also leads the AL in hits, runs, total bases and games played. The first-time All-Star ranks third among AL position players in WAR, making him a leading contender to win MVP.
Witt will look to extend his hot streak Friday, when the Royals open up a home series against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.