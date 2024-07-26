Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Exclusive List By Extending Hot Streak

.500+ BA and 14+ XBH over an 18-game span in single season, AL batters in Wild Card Era:



**Bobby Witt Jr. (2024)**

Jose Altuve (2017)

Josh Hamilton (2010)

Magglio Ordóñez (2003)

Jason Giambi (2000)

Nomar Garciaparra (1999)

Frank Thomas (1997)