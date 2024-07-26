Fastball

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Exclusive List By Extending Hot Streak

Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .521 with six home runs, six doubles and two triples over the Kansas City Royals' last 18 games, putting him among elite company in the AL history books.

Sam Connon

Jul 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.
Jul 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There may not be a single player in baseball hotter than Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is right now.

In fact, there are hardly any players over the last 30 years of MLB action who can match what Witt has been doing this month.

Witt is batting .521 with a 1.454 OPS since June 30. He has racked up 37 hits, six home runs, six doubles, two triples and 17 RBI over his last 18 games, setting Royals records in the process.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Witt is now one of seven American League batters in the Wild Card era to have a batting average of .500 or better, as well as 14-plus extra-base hits, over an 18-game span. He is the first to achieve the feat since Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve in 2017.

Josh Hamilton, Magglio Ordóñez, Jason Giambi, Nomar Garciaparra and Frank Thomas are the only other players on that list. Witt is the youngest of the seven players to post the stat line at 24 years old.

Witt is batting .344 with 18 home runs, 70 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 6.4 WAR on the season. When Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan went 0-for-4 against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Witt overtook him in the race for the AL batting title.

On top of batting average, Witt also leads the AL in hits, runs, total bases and games played. The first-time All-Star ranks third among AL position players in WAR, making him a leading contender to win MVP.

Witt will look to extend his hot streak Friday, when the Royals open up a home series against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History