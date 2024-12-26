Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Reached Historic Heights in Awesome 2024 Campaign
In 2023, the Kansas City Royals lost 106 games, finishing with the second-worst record in all of baseball.
Fast forward to 2024 and the Royals finished second in the American League Central, advancing all the way to the American League Division Series. With some money spent in free agency on guys like Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, the Royals took a huge step forward. However, no piece was as important to the team's success as superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt Jr., one of the best players in baseball already, won both a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award, making baseball history along the way.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, who wrote the following in a year-in-review piece:
On Sept. 17, Witt became the first shortstop in MLB history with multiple seasons of at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases. He’s the first player with multiple 30-30 seasons through his age-24 season. Witt is just the eighth player to record at least two consecutive 30-30 seasons, joining Ryan Braun (2011-12), Alfonso Soriano (2005-06, 2002-03), Vladimir Guerrero Sr. (2001-02), Barry Bonds (1995-97), Ron Gant (1990-91), Bobby Bonds (1977-78) and Willie Mays (1956-57).
In addition, Witt Jr. hit .332 to win the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles, leading the majors in hits with 211. Witt Jr. added 31 stolen bases and finished second in the American League MVP race, ahead of Juan Soto and behind Aaron Judge.
Witt Jr. also made his first All-Star Game and looks as if he'll be one of the best players in the game for years to come.
