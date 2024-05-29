Los Angeles Angels Topple Yankees in a Way They Haven't For 15 Years
The Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in Anaheim, 4-3.
The Halos came from behind by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and moved to 21-33 with the win. The Yankees dropped to 37-19 after the loss.
For the Angels, they have a surprising recent success rate against the Yankees, having now won four straight games against New York. It's the first time they've done that in 15 years.
Per Matt Birch of Angels PR:
The #Angels have won four straight games against the Yankees for the first time since May 2 - July 12, 2009.
Halos have now won nine of their last 11 games against the Yankees at Angel Stadium.
The Angels are currently in last place in the Amercan League West and don't figure to factor into the wild card race in the absence of Shohei Ohtani, who left in free agency, and Mike Trout, who is sidelined with a knee injury, but this is a nice accomplishment for them.
In that win, the surprising Kevin Pillar went 3-for-4 with two RBI. He's now hitting .349 this season after being designated for assignment earlier this year by the Chicago White Sox.
Luis Rengifo also went 3-for-4 and is now hitting .338 with a .896 OPS.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET.
Luis Gil will go for New York while Tyler Anderson pitches for the Angels. Gil is 6-1 while Anderson is 5-4.
