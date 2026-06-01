Next Tony Gwynn? That Crown Is Held By Giants Star

Tony Gwynn is known around Major League Baseball as one of the best pure hitters in league history.

Gwynn played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball as a member of the San Diego Padres. Over the course of his career, he slashed .338/.388/.459 with a .847 OPS, 135 homers and 1,138 RBIs in 2,440 games played. That doesn't tell the full story of his career, though. It was extremely difficult to get Gwynn out. This is a guy who won the batting title eight times throughout his career and even made a run at .400 in 1994, although he fell just short with a .394 batting average in 110 games played.

He may not have hit the ball out of the ballpark a lot, but he got on base and barely struck out. His highest strikeout total for a season throughout his career was 40 back in 1988. One ridiculous stat fans should know is that he never finished a season with above 20 strikeouts from 1991 through 1996. That's just absurd. 20 strikeouts today could just be a bad few weeks for a guy. Not an entire season. Except there is one guy out there who has been able to show hints of what Gwynn used to do and that is Luis Arráez of the San Francisco Giants.

Luis Arráez Is The Modern-Day Tony Gwynn

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) warms up before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

So far this season, Arráez has played in 56 games for the Giants and is slashing .321/.363/.422 with a .785 OPS, two homers, 23 RBIs and just nine strikeouts. He actually is the second player in league history over the last 50 years, along with Gwynn, to enter June with at least 70 base hits and fewer than 10 strikeouts, per OptaSTATS.

"Luis Arráez is the second MLB player in the last 50 years to enter June with at least 70 hits and single-digit strikeouts. The other was Tony Gwynn, who did it in 1991 and 1997."

Luis Arraez is the second MLB player in the last 50 years to enter June with at least 70 hits and single-digit strikeouts.



The other was Tony Gwynn, who did it in 1991 and 1997. pic.twitter.com/Vta925GrlO — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 1, 2026

Gwynn is in a league of his own, but Arráez is showing modern baseball fans a look at what the Padres legend looked like at points throughout his career. Arráez isn't going to hit for power, but he's going to get on base and make an impact on a game.

So far in his career, he has three batting titles under his belt, with the most recent being in 2024 when he batted .314. Right now, he's at .321 on the season and is just five points behind Otto Lopez of the Miami Marlins. This could be the year he earns his fourth.