Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Climbing Exclusive List Among All-Time First Basemen
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5. With the win, the Dodgers are now 53-33 on the year while the D'Backs are 41-44 on the season.
As part of a 2-for-5 night at the plate, Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman continued to climb a prestigious list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Update) Most career 2B - (Primary) 1st baseman in MLB:
686- Albert Pujols
592- Todd Helton
585- Rafael Palmeiro
582- Cap Anson
560- Eddie Murray
534- Lou Gehrig
511- Mark Grace
505- Tony Perez
500- John Olerud
498- Freeman (Via 1 in tonight's 6-5 win over ARI)
498- Bill Buckner
The 34-year-old Freeman is having another superb season for the Dodgers, who remain World Series favorites in the National League. He's hitting .297 with a .398 on-base perecentage. He has 12 home runs, 53 RBI and has scored 53 runs.
One of the most productive players of the last decade, Freeman is a 15-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves and Dodgers. He is a seven-time All-Star who is likely headed for another trip to the Mid-summer Classic this year. He's also a former MVP, a Gold Glove winner, a three-time Silver Slugger and a 2021 World Series winner (with Atlanta).
He's a .301 lifetime hitter with 333 home runs and 1,196 RBI. He pairs with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani to make maybe the best 1-2-3 of any lineup in baseball. Betts is hurt right now and is expected back in August.
The Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks again on Wednesday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.