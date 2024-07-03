Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Climbing Exclusive List Among All-Time First Basemen

(Update) Most career 2B - (Primary) 1st baseman in MLB:

686- Albert Pujols

592- Todd Helton

585- Rafael Palmeiro

582- Cap Anson

560- Eddie Murray

534- Lou Gehrig

511- Mark Grace

505- Tony Perez

500- John Olerud

498- Freeman (Via 1 in tonight's 6-5 win over ARI)

498- Bill Buckner https://t.co/Ivfm2I5rhg